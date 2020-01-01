Deepika Padukone welcomes the New Year 2020 with an adorable childhood picture!

Deepika Padukone is going to start the new year with a bang as she stars in one of the most hard-hitting films of the year, Chhapaak. She will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor and the movie has already made quite the buzz. As the world welcomes a new decade, Deepika Padukone has yet again proved she stands out from the crowd.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an adorable childhood picture that will make you fall in love with her even more! Sporting a moustache, Deepika Padukone is seen dressed in a white kurta and a shawl and she posted the picture with the caption, “May you always have clarity of thought & action…Happy #2020!????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

May you always have clarity of thought & action…Happy #2020!????

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:41am PST

Deepika Padukone starrer and Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak will release on January 10.

Also Read: From an all-white Balenciaga outfit to a vibrant Sabyasachi saree, Deepika Padukone shows she can sport any look like a queen!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results