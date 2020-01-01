Pictures: Rajkummar Rao’s looks from Anurag Basu’s Ludo will leave you astonished!

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the industry and has given some impactful performances in all his movies. From Trapped to Stree, this man has never ceased to amaze us with his versatility and talent. All set to star in Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer, Ludo, Rajkummar Rao revealed his looks from the film.

While other celebrities are celebrating New Year 2020 with either party pictures or throwback pictures, Rajkummar Rao shared two of his looks from the film and one of them is as a woman! In the second look he is seen sporting retro hair while posing on a bike. Take a look at the pictures.

Happy new year guys. #LUDO ????❤️@anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official

Ludo also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, and Aditya Roy Kapur with Bhushan Kumar as the producer. This Anurag Basu directorial is slated to release on April 24.

