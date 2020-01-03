Wilmer Valderrama Finally Made A Decision

NCIS looker Wilmer Valderrama, 39, has finally made up his mind about who to marry and he got engaged to model/scuba diver Amanda Pacheco, 28. It’s interesting to note that although Wilmer has dated lots of pretty actresses (including Demi Lovato) and he’s been referred to as a “Hollywood lothario,” he has never been married OR engaged as far as we know. Amanda is as athletic as she is beautiful, so she’s quite a catch too. They’ve been together around 8 months and were seen frolicking in Tokyo and Paris this summer, so something was bound to happen.

Above, Wilmer and Amanda in Paris in June

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

