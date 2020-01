If you were wondering where Nicolas Cage spent New Year’s Eve, wonder no more. He surprised locals at a tiny pub in the rather obscure Somerset village of Baltonsborough in the UK. Nic has owned a getaway cottage in the vicinity since 2006, and sometimes slides into town to spend the holidays there. He bought a round of drinks for his delighted neighbors in the pub and posed for selfies.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results