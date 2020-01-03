Meghna Gulzar opens up about why she waited for the perfect opportunity to bring Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal together for a joint appearance

At the trailer launch of Chhapaak, director Meghna Gulzar was asked why wasn’t Laxmi Agarwal present at the panel. The director had then mentioned that she had a plan for Laxmi and now, she has finally revealed it. At the title track launch of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar finally brought Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika Padukone together.
Slated to release on January 10, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey.
