Varun Dhawan reveals that late Danish Zehen was the inspiration behind his look in Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Today, the actor treated his fans with his look from the film. In the picture, Varun is seen flaunting a blonde hair and a new sassy hairdo for the film. He shared a series of pictures that introduce his fans to his character Sahej’s look from the dance drama.

Fans showered the actor with good comments over his look executed by Aalim Hakim. The actor later took to his social media handle to reveal the inspiration behind his look. According to his tweet, celebrity Vlogger, YouTuber, and a reality show contestant, Danish Zehen was the one who had inspired Varun's look from the film. He wrote that it was Remo D'Souza who suggested the look.

Sharing a picture collage of himself and Danish, he wrote, "The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this and then we went for it."

The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish

Danish Zehen was a fitness enthusiast who loved to experiment with different hairstyles. He used to change his hair colour almost every month and even had multiple tattoos all over his body. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 22 in a car accident.

