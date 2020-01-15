Jerrod Blandino Fires NikkieTutorials

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 01: Jerrod Blandino arrives at Too Faced’s Sweet Peach Launch Party at The Lot on December 1, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/WireImage)

Too Faced’s co-founder, Jerrod Blandino, has fired his sister from the brand following her transphobic remarks against YouTuber Nikkie de Jager, popularly known as NikkieTutorials.

After de Jager revealed for the first time in her 11-year YouTube career that she is transgender, Blandino’s sister — who goes by the name Dani California (@makupprincess) on social media — slammed the content creator on her Instagram bio, which was caught via screenshots. “Transgender, huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about,” she wrote in her bio, which was later removed.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to unfold, with many taking to Twitter to express their anger and to defend Nikkie and the transgender community. “I will never EVER support too faced,” wrote one person, while another chimed in: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but not “coming out” as transgender isn’t lying, it’s survival. #TooFaced.”

I will never EVER support too faced. pic.twitter.com/lN0sM6wItx

— literallylewis2.0 – ig 🌈 (@dropdeadlewis) January 14, 2020

I don’t know who needs to hear this but not “coming out” as transgender isn’t lying, it’s survival. #TooFaced

— Jake Van Gogh (@JakeVanGogh) January 14, 2020

The following day, Blandino broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his sister. “I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form,” he said in a statement that was shared with Refinery29 and also posted on Blandino’s account and reposted to Too Faced’s official brand account. “I have always stood for love, equality, and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused. Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions.”

He proceeded to reveal that the brand has parted ways with his sister, though details of her previous position are currently unknown. “I do not tolerate this behavior, and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced. I would like to say how proud I am of Nikkie Tutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her.”

A message from Our Founder Jerrod Blandino pic.twitter.com/OdnCT67INK

— Too Faced Cosmetics (@TooFaced) January 14, 2020

Blandino’s sister later edited her bio to say: “Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!” Refinery29 has followed up with her for comment and will update this post when we hear more.

This isn’t the first time Too Faced has been at the center of a controversy linked to de Jager, who worked with the brand on a previous collaboration in 2016. Nothing was mentioned until 2019 when fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star claimed that the brand allegedly underpaid de Jager, which she addressed on Twitter.

“I signed my contract with TF back then because I was naive & didn’t know better,” she wrote. “At the end of the day, I signed it, it’s my own fault— but what I’ll never forgive is that ‘allegedly’ they changed the palette’s quality behind my back. 1000’s of negative reviews & I was clueless.”

I signed my contract with TF back then because I was naive & didn’t know better. at the end of the day, I signed it, it’s my own fault— but what I’ll never forgive is that “allegedly” they changed the palette’s quality behind my back. 1000’s of negative reviews & I was clueless

— NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) October 6, 2019

As of now, De Jager has not directly responded to any of the controversy surrounding Too Faced. Based off her Instagram Stories, the YouTuber is taking in all the positive support from her original video, and in her words, “moving into the light.”

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Thatiana Diaz

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results