Fashion Steals On Amazon

Despite being the biggest e-tailer known to man (with something like 300 million users), Amazon isn't exactly easy to navigate. Anyone who's spent hours scouring pages of padded headbands can attest to that. We get it, there's no simple way to organize 3 billion products on a single website. But c'mon, Bezos. Help a girl (and her search for the perfect $3 headband) out.

Since we might be waiting a while for the tech team over at Amazon to solve our shopping woes, a temporary solution will have to do — that solution being us scrolling through a blinding number of product pages until we find a treasure trove of stylish, affordable gems. Ahead, check out 44 of this season's biggest trends, from mock croc baguette bags to the under-$30 version of that leopard print skirt, that you can score on Amazon for next to nothing.

YDN Square Kitten Sandals, $, available at Amazon

The Mogan Short Romper Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Croogo Lamb Wool Fisherman Hat, $, available at Amazon

The 1 For U 100% Cotton Nightgown, $, available at Amazon

Baggu Standard Triple Set, $, available at Amazon

Mealjuest Jewelry Stainless Steel ID Bracelet, $, available at Amazon

Steve Madden Crew Loafer, $, available at Amazon

OCSTRADE Dumplings Messenger Bag, $, available at Amazon

Keasmto Leopard Skirt, $, available at Amazon

American Apparel Cotton Spandex Catsuit with Zipper Back Closure, $, available at Amazon

