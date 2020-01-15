Best Bodysuits From Amazon

After receiving one hot tip from Refinery29 readers on the bodysuit as a winter-outfit essential that keeps them warm and lookin' cute, we started a shopping hunt to locate the best place to buy one. Where did we land? Amazon, aka an affordable-bodysuit wonderland.

The one-piece style is not just a glorified (ahem, adult-acceptable) version of the leotard: it's a trusted fashion favorite for layering; it's easy to dress up or down; it comes in a range of figure-flattering styles; it makes daring necklines feel safe and simple cuts feel sexy. But don't just take our word for it…

Let the lineup of chic and well-under-$50 Amazon bodysuits ahead do all the talking — from deep V-necks to classic cotton tees, romantic ruffles, lace trim, and a smoldering see-through sleeve or two.

DIDK Sheer Floral Lace Bodysuit

The plunging V-neckline of this sleeveless bodysuit is softened with sweet lace trim that's ready to be layered up with high-waisted denim and a moto-style jacket.

DIDK Sheer Floral Lace Bow Knot Back Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

In'voland Plus V-Neck Bodysuit

Bodysuits are at their best when making a sexy low-cut neckline feel secure.

In'voland Plus Size V-Neck Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

American Apparel Modal Bodysuit

This short-sleeve T-shirt style bodysuit gets high ratings due to its insanely soft feel.

American Apparel Mix Modal Short Sleeve T-Shirt Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Maya Maya Square-Cut Bodysuit

A square-cut neckline gives this basic bodysuit a streamlined edge ideal for layering under a pair of tailored trousers.

MAYA MAYA Long Sleeve Square-Cut Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

DIDK Polka-Dot Ruffle Bodysuit

They'll never guess that this romantic-ruffle top is actually an under-$10 bodysuit from Amazon.

DIDK Polka-Dot Ruffle Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

WDIRARA Long-Sleeve Mesh Bodysuit

High neckline meets sheer bell-sleeves for a day-to-night bodysuit that smolders.

WDIRARA Long-Sleeve Mesh Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Milumia Plus Snake-Print Bodysuit

This simple cami style is spiced up with an eclectic snake print.

Milumia Snake-Print Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Clozoz Sheer T-shirt Bodysuit

Bodysuit up your athleisure game with this sheer T-shirt style.

CLOZOZ Sheer T-shirt Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

TopMelon Turtleneck Bodysuit

Or, keep it classic with a turtleneck style that won't ride up or bunch when tucked inside your favorite pair of pants.

TopMelon Turtleneck Knit Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

MANGDIUP Cotton T-shirt Bodysuit

This cotton-blend bodysuit is an all-season wardrobe staple that can be worn with, well, anything — from mini skirts to spandex and leather culottes.

MANGDIUP Cotton T-Shirt Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

SheIn Plus Bell-Sleeve Bodysuit

We love a good bell-sleeve — especially when it's paired with a good plunging neckline.

SheIn Plus Bell-Sleeve Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Verdusa Ribbed Cami Bodysuit

This stretchy-but-soft, cami-style bodysuit provides enough coverage while still feeling flirty and worthy of a night out on the town.

Verdusa Ribbed Cami Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Verdusa Leopard-Print Bodysuit

It's hard to go wrong with leopard print — case in point: this square-cut style with a cheeky key-hole tie.

Verdusa Leopard Print Square-Neck Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Spanx Plus Sheer Thong Bodysuit

We're envisioning this sexy bodysuit styled underneath a sleeveless mini dress and paired with an over-the-knee boot.

SPANX Plus Size Sheer Mesh Thong Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Boody EcoWear Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

Crafted from an eco-friendly blend of bamboo, nylon, and spandex, this classic bodysuit provides breathable, moisture-wicking, and thermo-regulating layer possibilities.

Boody EcoWear Long-Sleeve Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

Soly Hux Striped Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit

Throw this off-the-shoulder, striped suit on with a pair of black jeans and a red lip for effortless French-girl style.

Soly Hux Striped Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

ROMEWE Floral Applique Bodysuit

Oh, the drama of this chic floral-applique sleeve.

Romwe Floral Applique Mesh Bodysuit, $, available at Amazon

