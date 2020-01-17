Italian Menswear Is Suddenly A Lot More Playful

Some fashion shows are impossible to resist. Milan is presenting their menswear collections and the competition to be most original and edgy is at an all-time HIGH. Here’s an example of Magliano’s fall and winter 2020 collection for men! The not-so-typical model is wearing a framed painting on a chain around his neck and gloves attached to his belt. Note the strange waistline on the pants. Fun to look at.. It seems Milan is trying to catch up to Japanese fashion…

