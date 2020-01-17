Roddy Alves: It’s Not Easy Being Female!

Rodrigo Alves has a few things to learn about being a woman. “Roddy” has been experimenting with makeup and high heels for quite awhile, but didn’t have much experience with hair – except for male hair augmentation. Now that Roddy’s transgender, it’s a whole new ball game and he’s getting off to a bad start. Alves has the FAKEST looking extensions we’ve seen in a LONG time – they seem to have nothing to do with his real hair. Even before he gets his Adam’s apple shaved, Roddy should invest in a talented hairdresser!

Above, Roddy leaving Harrods in London

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

