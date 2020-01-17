Eugene Levy’s Son Dan Inherited Talent And Good Hair

Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy have more in common than just eyebrows. It’s amazing how this father and son duo created the hit series Schitt’s Creek, and they are equally entertaining on the show. Dan started out co-writing with dad, and after five seasons he not only wrote most of the scripts, but he also directs. Dan doesn’t consider himself much of an actor, but his character on the show is hilarious – he plays the fashion obsessed and sexually ambiguous, lazy son of Eugene’s once-wealthy character. Not only are they both really funny- they both have great HAIR!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

