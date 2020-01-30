The Madden Brothers Are Doing Something Right

In case you haven’t noticed, identical twins Joel and Benji Madden’s wives are two of the happiest women in Hollywood! And both Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz are extremely attractive and wealthier than their husbands! The explanation is simple: these ordinary looking guys know how to behave and how to treat women. Yes they’re musicians, but neither of the brothers has ever used alcohol or drugs! They may not LOOK particularly refined, but they have exceptional manners and bend over backwards to treat their women well and raise their children right. Their relationships have always lasted a long time and their marriages probably will too! These twins should write a book.

