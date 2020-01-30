Madonna: Caught Without Her Eyepatch!

Some sort of injury kept Madonna from performing the first night of her string of shows at the London Palladium, but she made up for it last night. Phones and smart watches were taken from all audience members when they arrived and sealed in pouches that they kept with them. On the way out they passed the pouch over a device and it opened. The crowd loved her and she looked happy on the way out. Above, she’s leaving the Palladium (with her young boyfriend right behind her) wearing a flashy Versace wrap coat with her Madame X logo on the back – her pricey version of a tour jacket, along with custom Nikes. An NO eyepatch for a change!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results