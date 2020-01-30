Randeep Hooda shares video of leopard gravely injured in road accident, calls for action

Randeep Hooda is a well-known champion of the environment, and he often takes to Twitter to share thought provoking questions regarding the climate change and he also bats for the preservation of the wildlife.

Today too, the actor took to Twitter to share a video of a leopard that succumbed to his injuries following a road accident. In this video one can see a severely injured leopard lying on the road as onlookers' record the scene and it will leave you in tears.

Yesterday it was leopard, today a elephant. These #roadkills will keep happening, rather they will increase with time. Robust mitigation measures on proposed and existing projects is a must. #SaveWildlife

@PrakashJavdekar @nitin_gadkari @moefcc @MORTHIndia @ntca_india pic.twitter.com/1E7k53k7NB

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 30, 2020

The video was shared by Randeep Hooda with the caption, "Yesterday it was leopard, today an elephant. These #roadkills will keep happening, rather they will increase with time. Robust mitigation measures on proposed and existing projects is a must. #SaveWildlife"

And he has tagged many imminent leaders in this tweet, which include Prakash Javdekar (Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India), the official twitter handles of PMO India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In this he not only questions how these road kills have taken the life of a leopard today and an elephant in the past. He also calls for an immediate action on this and urges for “Robust mitigation measures on proposed and existing projects is a must”.

He had recently also shared a video questioning on why the Tigers were not being a safe passage and how at the end they get the blame for attacking the government. Randeep is one of the sensible voices that we have in Bollywood and he is also seen appreciating the positive steps that the government is taking in the direction of preserving our environment. He had recently lauded Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray for turning down the human dam project.

On the work front, the actor is currently in Goa shooting for his next with Salman Khan. The movie is titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and it will be releasing on Eid 2020. In this we will see Salman and Randeep go in one of its kind fist to fist fight and the action sequence, which is being shot in Goa. It is being estimated that this budget of just this sequence will be Rs 7.5 crores and will be a visual treat for the audience.

