Kareena Kapoor Khan would not want son Taimur to bring his girlfriend home! Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan is literally the most hands-on mom out there. Her paparazzi-friendly son Taimur is often seen accompanying her to work, and we sometimes also see Kareena visiting his school. But it looks like she is also quite a possessive mother!

On her radio chat show What Women Want, the actor recently had Taapsee Pannu over, and they indulged in a fun chitchat. In one of the games, Taapsee was given a number of situations and had to mark them safe or unsafe. When Kareena asked her whether her son bringing his girlfriend home was safe, Taapsee decided to pass the question to Kareena, saying that she herself was far from having a son anytime soon! And guess what? Kareena marked the situation unsafe! Taapsee laughingly asked whether she was ready to welcome Taimur's girlfriend with Parathas. Kareena answered saying she was a Punjabi mother and would rather like her son to NOT bring his girlfriend home!

That's already a tough time alarm for Taimur. We know he's going to grow up as quite a hunk, and would probably have a difficult time trying to convince his mommy about his girlfriend!

