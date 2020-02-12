It’s About Time: Chicago Intends To Prove Jussie Smollett Lied

Frankly, we never got over the fact that charges against Jussie Smollett were DROPPED after he orchestrated that fake hate crime in Chicago. His claims of a racist and homophobic attack by two white guys (one wearing a MAGA hat, no less) were honestly too absurd to believe. And when the two guys were found and claimed to be hired by the Empire actor to fake the crime against him, we were happy that our hometown Chicago is NOT that evil. Tons of evidence popped up to prove Jussie lied. When he was mysteriously set free, we chalked it up to corrupt politicians. What a nice surprise – angry Chicagoans are finally vindicated with these new charges against Jussie – we can’t wait to hear the whole story in court.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results