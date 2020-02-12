Rihanna: It’s Not Easy Getting Back Into Circulation!

After three years of undercover togetherness, Rihanna, 31, and her Saudi billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, have called it quits. (She and Janet Jackson have a lot to discuss) That means Rihanna is now ON THE PROWL. It’s a lot easier running all her businesses – fashion, makeup, etc, plus recording, while having a boyfriend to come home to. What takes time is hunting for a new man! Now Rihanna has to rearrange her schedule to include time for nightclubbing and parties. She’s been hanging out with her friend (so she claims) A$AP Rocky as she eases herself back into the social scene. Above, Rihanna and Rocky rendezvoused at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood and left separately…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

