Irina Shayk’s Catwalk Return Marred By Coronavirus

Looks like Irina Shayk doesn’t want you to know how much fun she’s having in Milan during Fashion Week – she’s covering up on her last day. Irina’s been back at work modeling for all the shows in Europe and she’s happy to hang out with her friends again. No doubt her ex Bradley Cooper is at home babysitting their two year old daughter Lea. They’re sharing custody now so Irina can work again. The only drawback for Irina was the coronavirus scare in Milan that shut down some of the scheduled shows. Models left town in a hurry…

