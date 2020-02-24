Milan Accessories For Men: Facemasks And Plastic Gloves

Milan designer Phillip Plein has decided that men will be wearing their possessions such as credit cards, cash etc across their bodies on a chain. And it’s not a bad idea to stash some rubber gloves and a face mask in those little boxes. Milan is under siege from coronavirus which has exploded in a nearby small town. Models and fashionistas are rushing to catch flights OUT of the city before worse things begin to happen…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

