Simon Cowell Walks Tall In His Elevator Shoes

Men who wear elevator shoes and the shoes they wear have always been a source of fascination. Simon Cowell is obviously not happy about his height (he claims to be 5’9”) and he’s been augmenting it for years. He’s quite secretive and buys expensive custom made shoes that have lifts inside and built up heels. Simon’s been wearing exactly the same style of pointy toe shoes for YEARS, and tops them off with extra long wide leg pants or jeans that cover them up. That explains why his style hasn’t changed for the last 25 years…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

