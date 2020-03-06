Jean-claude Van Damme Still Has The Moves

People do funny things when they see paparazzi at the airport. John-Claude Van Damme doesn’t run for cover – he does a karate kick! In fact he did a whole series of moves – much to the amusement of passers-by. He seems to have cleaned up his act – back in the early 90’s we often wrote about his peculiar behavior in Star Magazine. He frequented a Brentwood drugstore with his questionable prescriptions in those days, and once he was ordered to leave the store for having extremely noisy sex in the bathroom with an unidentified woman! Quite a crowd had gathered listening and laughing outside the bathroom when he was unceremoniously ejected. With customers staring, the embarrassed pair did a walk of shame out the front door.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

