Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk : This Is Civilized Parenting

Bradley Cooper and his model girlfriend Irina Shayk found the secret to a successful split when it comes to kids. They each assume custody of their little girl Lea, 2, when the other is working, and Lea spends most of her time in New York. When Lea was first born, Bradley was working nonstop and Irina had to put her modeling career on hold to care for their baby. She wasn’t happy and that contributed to their break-up. Now they’ve divided the childcare, and Irina just returned from Fashion Weeks in Milan and Paris. Bradley spent the weeks bonding with Lea and her scooter. All three had lunch together in New York today.

