At Least Nicolas Cage Has Clean Hands

Hot on the heels of his quickie Las Vegas divorce, Nicolas Cage popped up with a new younger girlfriend. Nic’s last (4th) marriage happened during a boozy Vegas weekend and imploded four days later – Nic claimed he was “too drunk” to marry. His new girlfriend is Riko Shibata who looks barely legal, but is, in fact, 26 years old. She’s obviously concerned about Nic, 56, catching coronavirus, so she cleaned his hands with sanitizer after they left a New York restaurant – and before they held hands…

