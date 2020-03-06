Stop This “Cultural Appropriation” Nonsense!

SHAME on Page Six for keeping those noxious words “cultural appropriation” in circulation. Kim Kardashian was accused of this absurd “crime” because she wore BRAIDS, and a few lame people online complained. First of all, let’s get this straight – IMITATION IS THE SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY! Exchange of cultural habits is a GOOD thing – it indicates that different cultures are appreciating each other. Few people are ignorant enough to think this is a bad thing, but Page Six (whom we usually admire) chose to create unnecessary negativity. White people in braids, black people in ponytails – it’s all good.

Above, While in Paris, Kim visited with Rick Owens flamboyant wife Michele Lamy, who seems to be wearing an inflatable fishnet dress, thereby stealing Kim’s thunder!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results