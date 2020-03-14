Luka Sabbat Is Always Aware Of The Cameras

Looks like Luka Sabbat, 22, and his on–again off-again girlfriend are on-again. The Grown-ish actor met Costa Rican model Adriana Mora back in 2016 at a Prada runway show. He models too, and they went on to appear as a runway couple for Dolce & Gabbana and Hugo Boss. The pair take an occasional break – remember when Luka was hanging out with 18 years older Kourtney Kardashian? Actually he loves the publicity – Luka started out as an internet influencer, and that’s how he ignited his career. Too bad he smokes…

