Kiefer Sutherland Has A Fear Of Being Idle

The first thing we noticed about this photo of Kiefer Sutherland at LAX is the suitcase in his hand – it’s a bit of a relic – heavy leather and no wheels. The beat-up cowboy boots are a clue to where he’s going. Kiefer is spending every minute he’s not acting singing country western music with his band. Coronavirus notwithstanding, he’s on his way to Zurich where he’s performing for a week starting Friday night. We imagine that whiskey and cigarettes cough of his might alarm a few people on his fight.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

