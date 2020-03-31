Shia Labeouf Is Rebuffed By Cops!

Shia LaBeouf became irate when he noticed a photographer in the street in front of his house. He confronted him and threatened to call the police if he did not leave immediately. The paparazzo insisted he wasn’t breaking any laws and refused to cooperate. So Shia planted himself in front of the guy’s car so he COULDN’T leave, while he called the cops. Surprisingly, police DID arrive, and calmly evaluated the situation. And came up with a sensible solution. They suggested that Shia go back into his house!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

