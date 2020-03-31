COVID-19: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 25 crores from his savings to PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on human lives across the globe and is spreading rapidly in India too. The government has announced a nation-wide lockdown till April 15 in order to try and contain the pandemic that is upon us. People have been asked to avoid leaving their houses unnecessarily and the celebrities too, have been promoting social distancing on all their social media platforms.
Take a look at it.
This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ???????? https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020
Kudos to Akshay Kumar for being a Khiladi in its truest sense.
