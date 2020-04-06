Jim Parsons Might Surprise You In “Hollywood”

Here’s something to look forward to: Ryan Murphy’s series about the golden age of Hollywood (called Hollywood) debuts on Netflix May 1, and it looks like FUN. The series features celebrity characters of the era intermixing with fictional characters. The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons has the juicy role of Henry Willson– he was the gay talent agent responsible for all those he-man hunks in the fifties. Henry discovered and renamed his stable of handsome guys including Rock Hudson, Tab Hunter, Rory Calhoun, Troy Donahue, Guy Madison, etc. Some, but not all, the actors were also gay. Henry ended up selling stories to Confidential magazine about some of his clients in order to suppress a gay story about his biggest client Rock Hudson.

Photo: Netflix

