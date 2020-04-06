Angelyne Accessorizes Her Mask And Gloves

Angelyne and a companion stopped at a supermarket in Calabasas today and she wore hot pink plastic gloves and a scarf around her neck ready for masking her face. Her friend is obviously either a rabid fan (he’s wearing an Angelyne t-shirt) or an employee, because they both drove hot pink Corvettes to the store. Angelyne must be SO pumped because a dramatic miniseries is in the process of being made about her life, starring Emmy Rossum.

