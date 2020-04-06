Arnold Schwarzenegger: Do What I Say, Not What I Do!

Does Arnold Schwarzenegger realize that he is sending a very strange mixed message? He had sweatshirts made picturing him and his miniature horse and donkey that say “DON’T BE AN ASS – STAY INSIDE.” Of course, that’s NOT what Arnold is doing himself. Every day he is outside riding his bike or motorcycle – today he rode with son Patrick and a friend. And NO sign of gloves or masks! Afterward they all stopped at the Country Mart in Brentwood for coffee and a snack. Do we see THREE ASSES?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

