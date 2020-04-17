Pharrell Williams Will Be Isolating In The Lap Of Luxury

We always knew thatwas a fashionista (besides looking good, he has a number of fashion businesses and collaborations) but we never would have guessed he preferred to live in an opulent mansion. According to Variety, Pharrell rushed to close a 30 million dollar deal to purchase this fancy residence in Coral Gables, Florida, because he wants to move RIGHT IN and quarantine there in luxury. The house sits on 3.5 acres, has over 17,000 sq ft, 9 bedrooms, 11.5 baths, and every luxury you can imagine, including an elevator. Not bad for a family of six. (Pharrell and his wifehave one son and a set of triplets.)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

