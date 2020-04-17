Actor Karan Wahi to donate all the money received through promotional activities to fight against coronavirus

Television actor Karan Wahi has decided to donate the money he received through promotional activity and endorsement on his social media accounts to various NGO's, as his contribution in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karan also wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I am making my Instagram available for promotional activities only if you put the money into the NGO’s account I tell you. I am an actor, use my services to do some good. #IDONTNEEDYOURMONEY.”
Also Read: NOSTALGIA ALERT! Karan Wahi shares throwback pictures from the sets of Remix to wish producer Goldie Behl
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply