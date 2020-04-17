Actor Karan Wahi to donate all the money received through promotional activities to fight against coronavirus

Television actor Karan Wahi has decided to donate the money he received through promotional activity and endorsement on his social media accounts to various NGO's, as his contribution in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karan also wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I am making my Instagram available for promotional activities only if you put the money into the NGO’s account I tell you. I am an actor, use my services to do some good. #IDONTNEEDYOURMONEY.”

The actor said that he is hopeful that his contribution in India's battle against the coronavirus will help save the lives of many people. The actor will be sending out all the money to different NGO's in different corners of the country which give out meals and health facilities to the locals.

