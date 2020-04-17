Paras Chhabra says he has been feeding the stray dogs around his building

Paras Chhabra has been doing all he can during the extended lockdown. He was seen with Mahira Sharma distributing essential food packets a few weeks ago and now, he says he has been feeding the stray dogs around his building. The Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Paras Chhabra is winning hearts all over the place with his gestures.
He says he likes it when they come up to him wagging their tails and also asked people to be kind to them.
