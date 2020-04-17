Paras Chhabra says he has been feeding the stray dogs around his building

Paras Chhabra has been doing all he can during the extended lockdown. He was seen with Mahira Sharma distributing essential food packets a few weeks ago and now, he says he has been feeding the stray dogs around his building. The Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Paras Chhabra is winning hearts all over the place with his gestures.

He says he has a friend who happens to be a vet and he recommended a special brand of dog food, that he keeps in his car at all times. There are a lot of stray dogs around his building and with the lockdown being imposed, they hardly get any food, so he makes sure to feed them once a day. He also asked people not to feed them home-cooked food as it’s not good for their health. Paras has kept to this habit of his for years now and loves dogs and cats.

He says he likes it when they come up to him wagging their tails and also asked people to be kind to them.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma distribute essential food packages to the under privileged

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results