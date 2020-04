Celebrities get bored too. Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend Corey Harper are isolating together at her Los Angeles home and searching for ways to keep themselves occupied. Ireland decided to paint at least one wall of her grey house white, without benefit of a ladder. This is apparently the first step in her plan to paint a mural. So we have THAT to look forward to in future Instagram posts…

