Courteney Cox Or Monica Geller?

Courteney Cox looks like she identifies in a big way with her character Monica Geller on Friends. Remember – Monica was known for her obsession with cleanliness and for being a neat freak. Her apartment was always spotless, and she cringed if anyone made a mess. Courtney herself was a bit of a controlling neat freak – she was known to barge in and clean her costars dressing rooms when she thought they needed it! Today Courteney and her assistant shopped for a few things at Whole Foods and Courteney wore a black facemask, glasses, a hat with a plastic shield and plastic gloves! Serious coverage…

