Mel C Still Has Fun Being Sporty Spice

London has more stores open than we do in the US – even some malls are open. Spice Girl Mel C, Melanie Chisholm, AKA Sporty Spice, took her cute 11 year old daughter Scarlett and her friend to do some shopping. Sporty Spice was known for wearing tracksuits and having tattoos on her arms – she was the athletic Spice Girl who could do backward handsprings. Between Spice Girl reunions and solo performances, Mel C is now a no-nonsense mom.

