Mohamed Hadid Makes It Easy To Hate Rich People

He seems like a nice enough guy in person, but Bella and Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid’s behavior gives wealthy people a BAD name. Real estate developer Hadid built a massive 60,000 sq ft mega-mansion in Bel Air and ignored Los Angeles construction laws to stop building because the precariously balanced house threatened neighbors below. He planned to sell the place for a hundred million dollars, but has been ordered to demolish it. Not only has the supposed multimillionaire tried to declare bankruptcy and failed, but he owes over a million in back taxes and the house is still there – in worse condition than ever. He claims he doesn’t have the 5 million needed to tear it down! The judge declared his conduct as “despicable” and hinted that the endangered neighbors suing him will win their cases (if they’re not crushed in a landslide.)

