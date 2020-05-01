Re-broadcast of Ramayan smashes world record with 7.7 crore viewers

Amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan opted to re-air some of the classics like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan among others. And as it turns out, Ramanand Sagar's mythological series broke major records.
As per DD India, the re-broadcast of the show broke the world record with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16. "Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April," the official handle tweeted.
Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9
— DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020
The show starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, Dara Singh as Hanuman among others.
ALSO READ: Should Ramayan actors receive royalty? Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Moti Sagar react
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply