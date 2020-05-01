Re-broadcast of Ramayan smashes world record with 7.7 crore viewers

Amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan opted to re-air some of the classics like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan among others. And as it turns out, Ramanand Sagar's mythological series broke major records.

As per DD India, the re-broadcast of the show broke the world record with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16. "Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April," the official handle tweeted.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9

— DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Ramayan consisted of 78 episodes and was based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. It first aired on January 25, 1987 and concluded on July 31,1988. Till June 2003, the show was the most watched mythological serial in the world, according to Limca Book of Records..

The show starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, Dara Singh as Hanuman among others.

