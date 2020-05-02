Sacha Baron Cohen: Gasping For Air

Something that never occurred to us until recently: riding a bike, running, or exercising is VERY difficult to do with a mask on! Even going to the supermarket wearing one of those high power medical masks is painful because they are SO tight and hot and inhibit breathing. We don’t know how people who work in hospitals manage to wear them all day! Sacha Baron Cohen struggled as long as he could and when the coast was clear, pulled his mask down to take a breath while riding in Beverly Hills today. His movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 is still set to come out in October…

