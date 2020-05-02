Shreyas Talpade injures his eye during lockdown, gives an update on his condition

Golmaal actor Shreyas Talpade, who is following the lockdown protocols just like the rest of the citizens, has suffered an injury.

Shreyas hurt his eye during the lockdown and shared a photo on Instagram. The actor gave an update on his health but did not reveal the reason due to which he suffered the injury. "Pirates of The Quarantine????‍☠️ mmmwwahahhahhahahaha! No. I am not wearing the mask at the wrong place ???? Can you guess what must have happened!? PS. Thank you Dr. Sonal Lakdawala Jadhav," he wrote on Instagram.

Pirates of The Quarantine????‍☠️ mmmwwahahhahhahahaha! . . No. I am not wearing the mask at the wrong place ???? Can you guess what must have happened!? . . PS. Thank you Dr. Sonal Lakdawala Jadhav

We wish Shreyas Talpade, speedy recovery!

