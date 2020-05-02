Amul pays heartfelt tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Indian cinema lost two of the finest actors of all time. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after his prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital for colon infection. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30 after his long battle with leukemia. Tributes have been pouring in from all across as they bid farewell to two cinema icons.

Amul brand also took to social media to pay last respects to the actors. On Friday, they released a doodle to pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor. The Amul mascot girl can be seen sitting behind Kapoor on a bike in the doodle as the text on the photo read, "Aap Kisise Kum Naheen."

In their other tribute for Irrfan, the doodle saw many characters from from his films including The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar and Angrezi Medium. "Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum" the text read.

They captioned it, "Tribute to one of our finest actors."

Rishi Kapoor was survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Irrfan Khan was survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Ayaan and Babil.

