Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani song ‘Malhari’ remixed for Brazil’s biggest dance festival

Ranveer Singh has catapulted himself into stardom globally and has found fans and appreciation across the diaspora and non-diaspora audiences. We have constantly seen his stardom and performances inspiring artists who have danced on his songs. And this time, acclaimed young DJ named Vermont, known for his trance music, took inspiration from Ranveer’s huge dance hit 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani to create a new mix! He released this new mix at the Universal Paralello Festival in Praia de Pratigi, one of Brazil’s biggest dance festivals earlier this year.

Ranveer’s popularity has been soaring in global markets over the years because of his phenomenal work in films. In just nine years, he has established himself as a bonafide superstar in Bollywood. Top filmmakers of the country have constantly collaborated with him and those films have gone on to emerge as huge blockbusters in domestic and overseas markets. Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy – Ranveer’s stellar success with these films have only increased his reach and appeal in diaspora and non-diaspora markets.

Interestingly, he also has some of the biggest dance hits to his credit like 'Aankh Maarey', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', 'Khalibali', 'Tattad Tattad', 'Mera Wala Dance', 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', etc and such songs have become sources of inspiration for many artists. Internationally acclaimed dance group V Unbeatable won America’s Got Talent dancing on Ranveer’s songs and many others too have used his energetic big dance numbers for creativity. Now, it was an international DJ’s turn to drop a Ranveer number in one of the biggest dance scenes of the world!

