 THIS is what Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding invite looked like!

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s love story is one of the cutest of their times. Making a dream pair both on and off-screen, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have starred in a lot of films and the audiences have always been in awe of them. Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise came as a shock to everyone. The news about him being admitted to the hospital was out just a night before his death and the fans were expecting him to come back home hale and hearty like the previous times.

While the industry and his fans mourn for the loss, a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding invite has been doing rounds. The card is as simple as it could be with minimal text, only informing of the necessary information. With a mandatory RK Studios logo at the top, this wedding card reminds us of the beautiful journey of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as a married couple. Take a look at it.

