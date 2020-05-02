 THIS is what Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding invite looked like!

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s love story is one of the cutest of their times. Making a dream pair both on and off-screen, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have starred in a lot of films and the audiences have always been in awe of them. Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise came as a shock to everyone. The news about him being admitted to the hospital was out just a night before his death and the fans were expecting him to come back home hale and hearty like the previous times.
