Gwen And Blake Bought The Ultimate Dream House!

Even a pandemic can’t stop celebrities from buying and selling real estate. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for a few years, and they just took a BIG step and bought their FIRST house together and it’s a winner! The best part is- it’s BRAND NEW and no one has ever lived there! According to Variety, the 13000 sq ft Encino hilltop home on 1.6 acres has EVERYTHING – including a state of the art home theater. The builder was asking 14 million and Gwen and Blake talked him down to 13.2 million. Nice way to start a life together…

