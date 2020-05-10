Dr Fauci Is Already A T-shirt!

And celebrities are wearing him! Maria Shriver flaunted her new Fauci T as she was taking her daily walk in her neighborhood today. Apparently she is one of many women of a certain age who consider him to be a heartthrob. The only downside of this newfound fame is that his popularity could make Donald Trump envious, and that wouldn’t bode well for Dr Fauci’s future…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

