Dr Fauci Is Already A T-shirt!

And celebrities are wearing him! Maria Shriver flaunted her new Fauci T as she was taking her daily walk in her neighborhood today. Apparently she is one of many women of a certain age who consider him to be a heartthrob. The only downside of this newfound fame is that his popularity could make Donald Trump envious, and that wouldn’t bode well for Dr Fauci’s future…
Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA
and that wouldn’t bode well for Dr Fauci’s future…
Click HERE to read more from this author.
Leave a Reply