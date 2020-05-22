Will Joe Exotic Get A Pardon Due To Coronavirus?

Joe Exotic’s legal team is in Washington, DC, to plead for a pardon for their incarcerated client. Personally, we’d rather see Joe get a pardon than some of the criminals being let loose in California. At least if he was released, he has someplace to live and can make money with his newfound fame. Our governor has released around 5000 prisoners so far, many of whom have no place to live or hopes for a job. Most are “low level” felons, but some are murderers or child molesters. A few commit crimes like burglary or car theft as soon as they get out. These masked felons are now walking around sizing up our neighborhoods for crimes! If our president thinks it will get votes, Joe Exotic might just get a pardon…

