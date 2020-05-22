Ronan Farrow Vs Matt Lauer: Who Do You Believe?

Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow is one of the most important books we have read this year. AT LONG LAST, someone has cared enough – and been BRAVE enough -to document some of the sex crimes perpetrated by men in powerful positions against young women. These cronies covered up for each other for a long time and less are getting away with it now, thanks to people like Ronan Farrow. Matt Lauer has long had a questionable reputation as a womanizer – we just didn’t realize how bad it was. Same with Harvey Weinstein. Both were extensively examined in the book. Now, disgruntled Matt Lauer is questioning Farrow’s reporting practices as “flawed” – hoping to raise doubts about his accuracy. Farrow’s information was fact checked and re-checked by his diligent publisher. No doubts here.

