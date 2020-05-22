Dia Mirza enlists Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja among others for Keep It Up challenge

Actor-producer & UN Sustainable Development Goals advocate Dia Mirza has made it her life goal to be a strong voice for environmental protection and sustainability. In the process, the actor has often managed to get support from her friends from within the film fraternity and outside. Seeing her take the lead, many have followed resulting in growing awareness about issues pertaining to the environment. Even during the pandemic, Dia has been doing her bit – from drawing a strong link between nature and the pandemic to important conversations on where humans are likely to find themselves in a post-COVID world.

Recently Dia managed to enlist the support of her friends from the sporting world for a challenge started by the United Nations. Called the 'Keep it Up' Challenge, the activity is aimed at creating hope and solidarity as many across the world are growing weary and tired of the social restrictions due to the pandemic. The challenge is simple – all one needs to do is take a video doing a trick like bouncing, balancing, or keeping a ball or any other object in the air; then post it on social media and nominate three other friends to do the same.

The list of Dia's friends who have joined the campaign is long. She reached out to cricketer Yuvraj Singh and tennis champ Mahesh Bhupathi who literally set the ball rolling and there on everyone from master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to ace badminton player Saina Nehwal to golfer Shiv Kapur got involved. Other sportspersons such as cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and many more have also extended their support.

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required.

I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv

— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

I plan to stay in as long as it takes .. I nominate @MirzaSania @BajrangPunia @NSaina @UN @deespeak #COVID19 #keepitup pic.twitter.com/cbpPen0UoG

— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) May 14, 2020

View this post on Instagram

I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!!????????????‍♂???? All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on May 16, 2020 at 3:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram

There is still a long way to go in this battle against COVID-19. We all got to do our part by staying home to help save lives???????????? #rajputboy #staysafe

A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on May 14, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for the nomination @shivk67. Stay home and stay stay safe. Spend time with your family and loved ones. You may never get a chance like this again. The only way we will manage to survive this is by staying together. I nominate the youngsters @ajeeteshsandhu and @aadil.bedi to take this important message forward. #coronavirus #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Jeev Milkha Singh (@realjeevmilkhasingh) on May 17, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. @souravganguly @anil.kumble @shikhardofficial @unitednations

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on May 15, 2020 at 8:41pm PDT

Dia adds, "It's very important to keep our spirits up during these trying times and sports have a very unique way of energizing us. Honestly, all I had to do was send a message to my friends and they were more than happy to be a part of this campaign. I just hope it helps."

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza and R Madhavan reunite for a special conversation 19 years later

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results